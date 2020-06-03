Mercer Residents Join Nationwide Protests

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Protesters marched through downtown Harrodsburg Tuesday night to bring “awareness of injustice in the justice system.” Before the march they were joined by Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelty and officers from the Harrodsburg Police.

“I think these folks are doing this the right way,” Kelty said. “They are peaceful and just want to be heard. I support them.”

Protests have occurred across the nation since the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In addition, protestors in Kentucky have been advocating for justice in the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT who was killed during a police raid on her boyfriend’s home in Louisville on March 13.

Some of the protests have been marred by violence committed by both people attending the protests as well as the police, but many have been peaceful. Tennessee National Guardsmen protecting the state capital in Nashville laid down their riot shields after being asked to by a protestor on Monday, according to the Nashville Tennesseean. Police and National Guardsmen across the nation have joined protestors by either taking a knee or joining marches in Los Angeles; Phoenix, Arizona; Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; and New York City, according to USA Today. On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said he was scaling back the presence of the Kentucky National Guard after dispatching them to Louisville this weekend.

The Unity in the Community gathering is scheduled for Friday, June 5, from 5-7 p.m. at Burgin City Hall (117 Maple Street, Burgin). For more information, call city hall at 859-605-9652.