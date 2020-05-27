Food Money Available For Families Through Pandemic Benefit Program

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Food money for families has become available with a new program called the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program is a financial resource for families with students who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19 according to a press release.

“The program provides households with an EBT card with funds to spend on food at home for students,” said Chris Minor, director of the Mercer County Schools Food Service.

All students are eligible who had access to free or reduced-price lunch at a public school that participates in the National School Lunch Program, including all students at Community Eligible Provision schools.

Any family that already receives food assistance such as SNAP do not need to file additional paperwork. They will automatically receive additional funds.

Families participating in other government assistance programs such as Medicaid or KTAP benefits based on income levels below the national income guidelines, or who are in foster care, will automatically receive a P-EBT card in the mail with instructions. The guardian and/or parent does not need to do anything.

Families who are unsure of their eligibility are encouraged to complete a simple online survey at benefind.ky.gov.

Before starting the survey parents will need to gather the following information: Student name, address, date of birth and Statewide Student Identification (SSID) are required. Applications open for 30 days beginning Monday, June 1.

Once the applicant receives confirmation the student had access to free or reduced-price lunch, the household will be mailed a P-EBT card.

Mercer County Schools said SSID numbers can be accessed in their campus parent portal app but those who need assistance are encouraged to call their child’s school.

Burgin Independent said Angie Bragg can be contacted for questions at 748-5282 or emailed at [email protected]