Updated Restaurant Listings

While some eateries have closed during the coronavirus outbreak, others are continuing to serve the public. Here is a list, courtesy of the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce. We update the list regularly. If you have any changes or corrections, please let us know.

Arby’s (870 South College Street, 734-0334)—Drive-thru only.

Beaumont Inn and Old Owl Tavern (638 Beaumont Inn Drive, 734-3381). Closed.

Burgin Dairy Barn (100-140 Danville Burgin Road, 748-2276). Carry out only.

C&T Food Market (123 North Main Street, 734-2381). Carry out only. Hours: 6:30–5 p.m. until further notice.

Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive, 613-5669). Curbside pickup, delivery within eight miles ($2 delivery charge for orders less than $25, orders more than $25 are free).

Cloud’s Country Cooking (1028 North College Street No. 8, 734-0086). Carry out and delivery.

CU-Harrodsburg Starbucks and Steak ‘n’ Shake (1050 Danville Road, 605-6336). Closed.

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill (945 North College Street) Drive-thru only.

Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street, 605-6488). Carry out and delivery.

Dunn’s BBQ (726 Cane Run Street, 734-3675). Curbside pickup, delivery (free in Harrodsburg, $10 charge outside Harrodsburg)

El Charro (547 Commerce Drive, 734-6034 or 615-631-5518). Carry out and delivery.

Family Affair Restaurant (5509 Louisville Road, Salvisa, 865-4096). Curbside pickup, delivery within five miles ($5 charge)

Granny’s Diner (513 West Broadway Street, 734-6210). Closed.

Harrod’s Perk & Chill (322 East Office Street, 605-6228). Closed.

Harrodsburg Harvest Coffee (113 East Office Street, 605-2284). Closed.

Huddle House (1066 North College Street, 734-4277). Closed.

High Mountain BBQ–to go.

Jenkins Burgin Depot (105 West Main Street, Burgin, 748-9806). Closed.

Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street, 733-0088). Closed.

King Donuts (584 North College Street, 265-5009). Drive-thru.

Kountry Kupbroad (2780 Louisville Road, 733-9070). Carry out.

Kroger Deli (844 South College Street, 734-0078). Carry out.

La Fonda Mexican Restaurant (121 South Main Street, 734-0033). Curbside and delivery.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken (313 South College Street, 734-7535). Drive-thru.

Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue No. 12, 265-0872). Open for growler fills and can sales 4–7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 3–6 p.m. Saturdays.

Little Caesars (762 South College Street, 733-0033). Carry out, drive-thru and delivery.

McDonald’s (679 South College Street, 734-9000). Drive through and delivery.

19th Hole Restaurant (1742 Danville Road, 734-2021). Weekends only, curbside and delivery.

Olde Bus Station (227 South Greenville Street, 734-4202). Closed.

Olde Town Grill & Gameroom LLC (110 West Broadway Street, 325-5772). Closed.

Papa Johns Pizza (106 North Greenville Street, 734-3434). Carry out and delivery.

Pizza Hut (675 Beaumont Plaza, 734-5143). Carry out and delivery.

Rock Haven Cigar, Tap & Pourhouse (419 East Office Street, 605-2007)—Public area is closed, but they are still selling cigars and package beer. Call or message them on Facebook.

Subway South (591 Joseph Drive [inside Walmart], 734-3132). Carry out only, hours 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Subway North (1028 North College Street No. 1A, 265-5050). Closed.

Taco Bell/KFC (609 South College Street, 734-2652). Drive-thru.

The Baker’s Table (613-2999). Deliveries only.

Trustees’ Table Restaurant at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road, 734-5411). Closed.

Wah Mei Restaurant (858 South College Street, 734-0523). Closed.

Wake And Bake Food Truck (corner of West Broadway and Magnolia Streets, 859-612-7986 or 859-974-0606). Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 3-8 p.m. Pick up only.

Walmart Deli (591 Joseph Drive, 734-5721). Carry out.

Wendy’s (1094 North College Street, 733-9222). Drive-thru.

Wyonette’s (672 Cornishville Street, 734-9257). Closed.

Something we missed? Email listings and corrections to [email protected]