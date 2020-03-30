Governor Asks Kentuckians Not To Travel

Coronavirus Update For Monday, March 30

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Gov.Andy Beshear is asking Kentuckians not to travel out of the state and take a chance of bringing the disease back home with them.

But first, a local update. The Mercer County man diagnosed with coronavirus who was refusing to report his most recent whereabouts and contacts is now complying with directives, according to the Mercer County Health Department.

During Sunday’s coronavirus briefing, the man—who had left Mercer County in order to be tested—was specifically called out by Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack for refusing to answer questions.

“So it was important enough to get a test, but it was not important enough to comply with the health professionals who are now trying to keep him and everyone else safe,” Stack said. “You can’t be doing stuff like that.”

During Monday’s coronavirus briefing, no new coronavirus cases were reported in Mercer County.

Ephraim McDowell Health announced a third person in Boyle County has tested positive. According to a McDowell Health press release, the individual is currently quarantined at home.

This brings the total number of cases for Boyle County to four. The other case was not tested at an Ephraim McDowell facility, according to the press release.

Boyle’s first confirmed coronavirus case is an employee at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

McDowell Health has taken specific steps for the protection of our patients and associates, according to the press release. No visitors are allowed at McDowell facilities with the exception of births, passing patients, patient sitters and those who are power of attorney or health care surrogates for a patient. Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville announced that the support person accompanying a laboring mother to the hospital must remain in the unit until the mother and baby are discharged, as a further precaution to protect patients.

On Monday, March 30, Gov. Beshear said there are at least 480 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kentucky, with 42 of them newly confirmed. Two new deaths were reported, raising the state’s toll to 11. The governor’s mansion and capitol dome will be lit green to honor the departed. Beshear is asking all Kentuckians to keep those families in their thoughts and to light up their homes green when people die from the coronavirus.

In addition, the governor gave an update on a one-year-old in Fayette County who was recently diagnosed. “That child is back at home and doing really well,” Beshear said.

Worldwide, there are 784,716 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with most of the them—163,807—in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 37,639 deaths, with most of them—11,591—in Italy. According to Johns Hopkins, 165,370 people have recovered completely, with most of them—75,924—in China. In the U.S., 3,008 people have died while 5,846 have died, according to the website.

On Monday, Gov. Beshear issued an order to limit Kentuckians’ out-of-state travel and offered a 10-step plan to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“Right now we have more cases in other states,” Beshear said. “What it means is your likelihood of getting infected and potentially bringing back the coronavirus may be greater in other states than ours. You need to be home anyways.”

Exceptions to the order include travel to other states for work and groceries, to care for loved ones, to obtain healthcare and when required by a court order. Kentuckians arriving back in the commonwealth from out of state are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The governor issued the order under provisions of his state of emergency declaration on March 6.

Beshear previously advised Kentuckians to avoid travel into Tennessee, which has not acted as quickly as Kentucky to slow the disease’s spread. Tennessee currently has 1,537 confirmed cases, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, nearly four times Kentucky’s number.

He also introduced a new 10-step plan to fight coronavirus. Beyond staying home and avoiding unnecessary travel, the 10 steps include tips on sanitation and social distancing as well as information for those seeking help with unemployment, mental health issues and health care benefits.

“We’re trying to make sure we’re putting all of those steps that people need to take into one place,” the governor said.

Beshear also signed Senate Bill 150, the coronavirus relief bill, which creates flexibility in the state’s telehealth system, prohibits non-emergency procedures, allows for the delivery of alcohol and creates flexibility in deciding who is eligible for unemployment insurance.

Callers can reach the Kentucky Covid-19 Hotline at 1-800-722-5725, visit the Kentucky Covid-19 website at kycovid19.ky.gov or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Gov. Beshear and the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet have established the Team Kentucky Fund, an online platform to provide financial help to Kentuckians whose employment is affected by the coronavirus. The governor challenged those who are able to help to make a tax-deductible donation to the fund. In addition, a website portal has been created to streamline the process for businesses looking to donate supplies and services for Kentuckians in need.

The state has also created the COVID-19 Reporting Hotline (833-597-2337) that will investigate complaints about non-compliance with coronavirus mandates. Labor Cabinet personnel will monitor the hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. There is also a new state website Kentuckians can visit to make online complaints kysafer.ky.gov.

Each day at 5 p.m. ET, Gov. Beshear is holding briefings broadcast on local KET station WKLE 46 and online at his Facebook and YouTube pages.