Mercer Grand Jury Indicts 18

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

On March 11, the Mercer Grand Jury handed up indictments on charges including, burglary, evading the police, unlawful access to a computer and bail jumping. In addition, one defendant plead guilty in a rocket docket case.

BURGLARY

• Michael Williams, 56, of 360 West Louden Avenue, Lexington, is charged with 3rd-degree burglary, a class D felony, and theft by unlawful taking, a class A misdemeanor. According to the indictment, Williams unlawfully entered Walmart on Jan. 13 and took items worth less than $500.   Bail was set at $5,000. Cpl. Richard Reilly (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

EVADING THE POLICE

• Justin Whitt, 55, of 2813 Highway 151, Frankfort, is charged with 1st-degree fleeing/evading the police in a motor vehicle, a class D felony, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. According to the indictment, Whitt disobeyed a police officer’s order to stop his motor vehicle on Feb. 8. It is Whitt’s first DUI-offense, according to the indictment. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions, which include reporting to pretrial services, submitted to random drug testing and being involved in no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Patrolman Ridge Yeast (HPD) testified.

DRUG CHARGES

• Robert Medley, 32, of 210 East Office Street, is charged with 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, a class B felony. The offense occurred on Aug. 22, 2019, according to the indictment. Bail was set at $20,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

• Cindy Layne, 40, of 111 Hustonville Street, Stanford, and Jeffrey Carman, 45, of 201 Foster Lane, Stanford, are both charged with 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, a class B felony. The offense occurred on Nov. 20, 2019, according to the indictment. Bail was set at $10,000 for Layne and $20,0000 for Carman with drug-related conditions for both. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

• Jeremy Thornton, 45, of 111 Coconut Grove, Nicholasville, is charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony. The offense occurred on Dec. 5, 2019. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

• Kassandra Turner, 21, of 343 East Walnut Street, Nicholasville, is charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony. The offense occurred on Oct. 5, 2019. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

• Levi Swann, 24, of 417 West Lane, is charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony. The offense occurred on Dec. 26, 2019. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Dep. T.J. Wren (Boyle County Sheriff’s Office) testified.

• Parris McGhee, 28, of 24306 Wagner Avenue, Warren, Michigan, and Vanessa Kost, 19, of 812 North Columbia Avenue, Campbellsville, are charged with 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, a class C felony. The offense occurred on Nov. 6, 2019. Bail for both was set at $10,000 with drug-related conditions. Dep. Sean Brown (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.

UNLAWFUL ACCESS TO A COMPUTER

• Rosemary Coffman, 31, of 306 High Street, is charged with 1st-degree unlawful access to a computer. According to the indictment, Coffman directly accessed a computer on Feb. 7 without the consent of the owner with the intention of obtaining money or property through false or fraudulent representation. Bail was set at $10,000.  Cpl. Richard Reilly (HPD) testified.

WANTON

ENDANGERMENT

• Jerry Phillips, 35, of 734 Ellerson Drive No. 9, is charged with 1st-degree wanton endangerment, a class D felony. According to the indictment, Phillips fired a gun on Jan. 24, creating a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person. Bail was set at $5,000 on the condition Phillips has no further contact with the victim. Patrolman Ridge Yeast (HPD) testified.

BAIL JUMPING

• Carolyn Adams, 49, of 107 Peelmore Court, Nicholasville, is charged with two class D felony counts of 1st-degree bail jumping. According to the indictments Adams failed to appear on March 10 for status hearings on two separate indictments at Mercer Circuit Court. Bail was set at $10,000 for each count.

• Macklin Cornett, 37, of 277 Bryanwood Street, Versailles, is charged with 1st-degree bail jumping, a class D felony. Cornett failed to appear for a status hearing in Mercer Circuit Court on March 10. Bail was set at $10,000.

• Rexen Batten, 35, of 1308 Versie Court, Lexington, is charged with 1st-degree bail jumping, a class D felony. Batten failed to appear for arraignment in Mercer Circuit Court on March 10. Bail was set at $10,000.

• Jessica Barnett, 32, of 125 McCrosky Pike is charged with 1st-degree bail jumping, a class D felony. Barnett failed to appear for a sentencing hearing in Mercer Circuit Court on March 10. Bail was set at $10,000.

• Nicholas Rossoll, 31, of 101 Richmond Avenue, Nicholasville, is charged with 1st-degree bail jumping, a class D felony. Rossoll failed to appear for a pretrial conference in Mercer Circuit Court on March 10. Bail was set at $10,000.

ROCKET

DOCKET

• Marciez Sewell, 23, of 4514 Charlestown Pike, Jeffersonville, Indiana, plead guilty to 1st-degree possession of methampmetamine. Sewell was sentenced to serve  one year in the Kentucky Department of Correction, minus time already served. Sewell was arrested on Jan. 22.

