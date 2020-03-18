Most Local Eateries Are Still Open, Here Is A List

Restaurant And Bars Close Dining Areas To Public

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The governor has ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dining areas. On Monday, the City of Harrodsburg set up areas in front of local restaurants to facilitate curbside service.

While some eateries have closed during the coronavirus outbreak, others are continuing to serve the public. Here is a list, courtesy of the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce.

• Arby’s (870 South College Street, 734-0334)—Drive through only.

• Beaumont Inn and Old Owl Tavern (638 Beaumont Inn Drive, 734-3381)—Closed until further notice.

• Burgin Dairy Barn (100-140 Danville Burgin Road, 748-2276)—Carry out only.

• Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive, 613-5669)—Curbside pickup, delivery within eight miles ($2 delivery charge for orders less than $25, orders more than $25 are free).

• Cloud’s Country Cooking (1028 North College Street No. 8, 734-0086)—Carry out and delivery.

• CU-Harrodsburg Starbucks and Steak ‘n’ Shake (1050 Danville Road, 605-6336)—Carry out only. Grand opening of Steak ‘n’ Shake has been moved back.

• Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street, 605-6488)—Carry out and delivery.

• Dunn’s BBQ (726 Cane Run Street, 734-3675)—Curbside pickup, delivery (free in Harrodsburg, $10 charge outside Harrodsburg)

• Family Affair Restaurant (5509 Louisville Road, Salvisa, 865-4096)—Curbside pickup, delivery within five miles ($5 charge)

• Granny’s Diner (513 W Broadway Street, 734-6210)—Carry out only.

• Harrod’s Perk & Chill (322 East Office Street, 605-6228)—Drive through only.

• Harrodsburg Harvest Coffee (113 East Office Street, 605-2284)—Carry out only.

• Huddle House (1066 North College Street, 734-4277)—Closed.

• Jenkins Burgin Depot (105 West Main Street, Burgin, 748-9806)—Carry out and delivery.

• Kentucky Fudge Company (225 S Main Street, 733-0088)—Carry out, curbside service and delivery.

• King Donuts (584 North College Street, 265-5009)—Carry out and drive through.

• La Fonda Mexican Restaurant (121 S Main Street, 734-0033)—Carry out and delivery.

• Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken (313 South College Street, 734-7535)—Carry out and drive through.

• Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue No. 12, 265-0872)—open for growler fills and package sales only 4–7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and3–6 p.m. Saturdays.

• Little Caesars (762 South College Street, 733-0033)—Carry out and drive through.

• McDonald’s (679 South College Street, 734-9000)—Drive through and delivery.

• 19th Hole Restaurant (1742 Danville Road, 734-2021)—Special to go orders on Friday nights.

• Olde Bus Station (227 South Greenville Street, 734-4202)—Carry out and delivery.

• Olde Town Grill & Gameroom LLC (110 West Broadway Street, 325-5772)—Closed.

• Papa Johns Pizza (106 North Greenville Street, 734-3434)—Carry out and delivery.

• Pizza Hut (675 Beaumont Plaza, 734-5143)—Carry out and delivery.

• Rock Haven Cigar, Tap & Pourhouse (419 East Office Street, 605-2007)— Closed, but still selling cigars. Call or message them on Facebook.

• Subway South (591 Joseph Drive [inside Walmart], 734-3132)—Carry out only, hours 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Subway North (1028 North College Street No. 1A, 265-5050)—Carry out only, hours 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Taco Bell/KFC (609 South College Street, 734-2652)—Carry out and drive through.

• The Baker’s Table (613-2999)—Deliveries only.

• Trustees’ Table Restaurant at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road, 734-5411)—Carry out only.

• Wah Mei Restaurant (858 South College Street, 734-0523)—Carry out only.

• Wendy’s (1094 North College Street, 733-9222)—Carry out only.

• Wyonette’s (672 Cornishville Street, 734-9257)—Carry out and delivery.

Something we missed? Email listings and corrections to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.