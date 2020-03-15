COVID-19 NOT Confirmed in Mercer County



April Ellis

Herald Staff

As of 3:15 p.m., Sunday, March 15, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mercer County despite rumors.

“There has been some confusion because some respiratory issues may be caused by a coronavirus, but there are several coronaviruses, but the COVID-19 is what is causing problems now,” said Kathy Crown-Weber, executive director of the Mercer County Health Department. “You can have a coronavirus, but not necessarily have COVID-19.”

Currently all confirmations of the COVID-19 must come from the state laboratory and the findings are updated daily. Health officials can monitor the state laboratories findings to know if their county has confirmed diagnosis.

Symptoms and Prevention

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms and may have recently travelled to China and other countries currently affected by COVID-19, or have been in contact with someone who has travelled to affected areas should first contact their local health department.

As with any virus, especially during the flu season, there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:

• Get a flu shot from your Local Health Department or your family provider.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then properly dispose of tissue.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information, on statistical data on confirmed cases and locations of the COVID-19 visit kycovid19.ky.gov. The website is updated daily. The Harrodsburg Herald will be following this closely and will post relevant as it comes available for Mercer County.

(Editor’s Note: The Harrodsburg Herald ‘s online edition will be free to the public for the next month as we as a community come together in our time of need.)