Golden Oldies And More This Week

Weekender Feb. 27-March 5

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Ragged Edge Community Theatre is turning back the clock this weekend, with a Rock and Roll Golden Oldies concert on Sunday, March 1, starting at 3 p.m. Natalie Berry Marshall is producing the event, and will perform as well. Pat Portman will host.

The concert will feature great local talent backed up by a top group of pro pickers. All seats are $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the theater’s website at raggededgetheatre.org and at the door on the day of the concert.

That’s hardly the only thing happening this week. The Mercer County Chamber of Commerce will host their awards banquet on Thursday, Feb 27, and the West Lane Park board and Burgin Independent Schools are hosting all-you-can-eat pancake fundraisers on Saturday.

Thursday

• Live music by Nick Lester and food by Caribbean Spice at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Feb. 27, 7–10 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Mercer County Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner and Banquet at the Show Barn at Daynabrook Farms (2565 Louisville Road). Thursday, Feb. 27, 5:30-9:30 p.m. 734-2365 or mercerchamber.com.

Friday

• Friday Family Flick: “Frozen 2,” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Trivia night at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Friday, Feb. 28, starting at 7:30 p.m. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

Saturday

• Pancake breakfast at Centennial Baptist Church (291 West Lane). Saturday, Feb. 29, 8–11 a.m. Tickets $5, proceeds benefit West Lane Park. 734-0746.

• Pancake breakfast at Burgin Independent School cafeteria (440 East Main Street, Burgin). Saturday, Feb. 29, 8:30–11:30 a.m. Tickets $7 adults, $5 kids five and under, proceeds benefit Burgin baseball. 748-5282.

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m.–noon. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Saturday, Feb. 29, starting at 6 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Nic Cassetta at Rock Haven Cigar, Tap & Pourhouse (419 East Office Street). Saturday, Feb. 29, 7 p.m. (859) 605-2007 or Facebook—Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts Saturday, Feb. 29, 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Sunday and the Rest of the Week

• Rock ‘N Roll Golden Oldies Concert at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Sunday, March 1, 3–5 p.m. Top local talent perform classic rock and roll. All proceeds benefit Ragged Edge. Tickets $12. raggededgetheatre.org or 734-2389.

• Farmers Dinner Theater at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Monday, March 2, 6 p.m. Focus on farm safety and health. Reservation required. http://ces.ca.uky.edu/mercer or 734-4378.

• Star Family Circus at National Guard Armory (500 Tapp Road). Wednesday, March 4, 7 p.m. Tickets: $12 for adults, $5 for children 3–12. Children 3 and under free. starfamilycircus.com

Something we missed? Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.