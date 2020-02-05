This Week Has All The Right Ingredients For Fun

Weekender Feb. 6-13

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

This weekend has all the ingredients to be a great one, with the Rotary Club Pancake Day on Friday, Feb. 7, the Mercer County Youth Investment Spaghetti Dinner & Silent Auction on Saturday, Feb. 8, and more.

Thursday

• Author Steve Flairty at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Celebrate Kentucky Writer Series. Thursday, Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by Cotton Johnson and food by Al’s Barnyard Grub at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Feb. 6, 7–10 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

• Rotary Club Pancake Day at Lions Community Center (450 East Factory Street). Friday, Feb. 7, 6 a.m.–7 p.m. $5 per person. Proceeds fund scholarships for Mercer County and Burgin Independent seniors as well as other projects. Facebook—harrodsburgrotaryclub.org.

Saturday

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.–noon. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Introduction to Beekeeping at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.. Annual passholder price: $50. Non-annual passholder price: $55. Includes beekeeping workshop, one complimentary admission, one box lunch, and one voucher redeemable for 20-percent off dining at the Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Brooke’s 3rd Birthday Bash at Brooke’s Boutique (113 East Lexington Street). Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. 612-4206 or Facebook—Brooke’s Boutique.

• Mercer County Youth Investment Spaghetti Dinner & Silent Auction at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Saturday, Feb. 8, 5 p.m. $5 advance. $6 at door. Snow date: Saturday, Feb. 22. 734-4378.

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Saturday, Feb. 8, starting at 6 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Tristan Busker and food by Rise Up Pizza at Rock Haven Cigar, Tap & Pourhouse (419 East Office Street). Saturday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m. (859) 605-2007 or Facebook—Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House.

• Tapas Dinner at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m. Sample small plates inspired by the tastes and traditions of Spain. $89 per person. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts Saturday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

• Open mic night at Studio G (223 South Main Street). Saturday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. Music, comedy, original poems and more. Admission $5. 734-4394 or Facebook—Studio G.GVP.

Sunday and the rest of the week

• Movie: “Harriet” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Sunday, Feb. 9, 2:30 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Poet and author Maurice Manning at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Celebrate Kentucky Writer Series. Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Ladies Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Thursday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. Romantic comedy movice, dessert, prizes. Same contact info as above.

Something we missed? Email events for the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.