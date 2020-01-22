Mercer County Public Library Monthly Programs In 2020

Mercer County Public Library has a full schedule of monthly programs for 2020. No matter what you’re interested in, the library has something for you.

• Employment Workshop. First Tuesday of each month, 9 a.m. to noon. The Kentucky Career Center in partnership with the library, will help with resumes, job searching, applications and more.

• Chit Chat Creators Club. Second Tuesday of each month, 2–4 p.m. Adults do crafts, coloring, couponing and chat.

• Novels at Night Book Club. Second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m. Book discussion for adults and teens.

• Lunch Bunch Book Club. Fourth Tuesday of each month, noon. Adult book club discussing works from all genres. Bring a sack lunch.

• Friday Family Flicks. Fourth Friday of every month, 7 p.m. See the latest family friendly movies.

• Family Fun Day. Third Saturday of each month, 1–4 p.m. Board games, coloring, crafting and puzzles for all ages.

• Off Main Writers Group. Third Sunday of each month, 1:30–4:30 p.m. Writers swapping stories and writing. Laptops available during program.

Library events are free and open to the public. The library is wheelchair accessible. Other auxiliary aids for library use will be provided when requested in advance. The library is located at 109 West Lexington Street. All dates and times subject to change. For more information, visit mcplib.info or call 734-3680.