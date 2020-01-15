MLK Day And More This Week

Weekender Jan. 16-23

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

There is a full week of events ahead, with the grand opening of a new business, Harrod’s Perk & Chill, on Saturday, Jan. 18, and the 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 20.

Thursday

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Jan. 16, 7–10 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Saturday

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.–noon. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Grand opening at Harrod’s Perk & Chill (322 East Office Street). Saturday, Jan. 18, starting at 1 p.m. Kentucky proud coffee, ice cream, pastries and more. A 50 seat room for party rental is available. Open to the public on Monday, Jan. 20, 6:30 a.m.–8 p.m.. Facebook—Harrod’s Perk and Chill or 605-6228.

• Family Fun Day at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Saturday, Jan. 18, 1–4 p.m. Coloring, puzzles, games and snacks. mcplib.info or 734-3680

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Saturday, Jan. 18, starting at 6 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Open mic night at Studio G (223 South Main Street). Saturday, Jan. 18, starting at 7 p.m. Facebook—Studio G or 734-4394.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts Saturday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

• Shaker Dinner Theatre at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Shaker-inspired show performed around a three course-dinner in the 1820 Meeting House. Saturday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

Monday

• 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). Monday, Jan. 20, breakfast at 8 a.m., march at 9 a.m., program at 9:30 p.m. Luci.Hockersmith@uky.edu or 734-4378.

Something we missed? Email events for the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.