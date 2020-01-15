MLK Day And More This Week

Weekender Jan. 16-23

Marchers celebrated Martin Luther King’s legacy by marching up Main Street last year.

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

There is a full week of events ahead, with the grand opening of a new business, Harrod’s Perk & Chill, on Saturday, Jan. 18, and the 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 20.

Thursday

  Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Jan. 16, 7–10 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Saturday

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.–noon. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Grand opening at Harrod’s Perk & Chill (322 East Office Street). Saturday, Jan. 18, starting at 1 p.m. Kentucky proud coffee, ice cream, pastries and more. A 50 seat room for party rental is available. Open to the public on Monday, Jan. 20, 6:30 a.m.–8 p.m.. Facebook—Harrod’s Perk and Chill or 605-6228.

• Family Fun Day at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington  Street). Saturday, Jan. 18, 1–4 p.m. Coloring, puzzles, games and snacks. mcplib.info or 734-3680

  Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Saturday, Jan. 18, starting at 6 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

  Open mic night at Studio G (223 South Main Street). Saturday, Jan. 18, starting at 7 p.m. Facebook—Studio G or 734-4394.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts Saturday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

• Shaker Dinner Theatre at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Shaker-inspired show performed around a three course-dinner in the 1820 Meeting House. Saturday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

Monday

• 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). Monday, Jan. 20, breakfast at 8 a.m., march at 9 a.m., program at 9:30 p.m. Luci.Hockersmith@uky.edu or 734-4378.

Something we missed? Email events for the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.

