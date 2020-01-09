Violet Cohen

Violet Kirkland Cohen, 94, of Northridge, California, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Born on July 15, 1925, in Harrodsburg, Violet was the daughter of the late Henry and Ocie (Devine) Kirkland. After graduating high school, she went on to earn a secretarial degree in Louisville and took a job as a secretary at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

Over the years, Violet was active in the Scouts, the Republican Women’s Club and Grace Community and Shepherd of the Hills Churches. She enjoyed playing bridge; sewing, knitting, and needlework; and, most of all, spending time with family near and far.

Violet is survived by her son, Steve (Alex) Cohen of Valencia, California; daughters Carol Parker of Pasadena, California, and Martha (John) Smith of Spokane, Washington; nieces Patricia (Daniel) Moore of Harrodsburg, and Ann (James) Ashford of Harrodsburg; nephew Gary (Carol) Kirkland of Danville; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Irwin Cohen; brother, Kyle Kirkland; and sister, Louda Noel.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Rose Family Funeral Home Chapel in Simi Valley, with John Smith officiating.

Burial followed at Oakwood Memorial Park in Chatsworth with a reception to follow at the family home.