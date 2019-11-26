Holiday Happenings Around Harrodsburg And Mercer County

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

Holiday events are being planned all over Mercer County. Parades, visits with Santa and tree lighting ceremonies are for this coming weekend.

Salvisa Ruritan Club is planning their events for Thursday, Dec. 5, with parade lineups starting at 6 p.m. on Oregon Road.

“Following the parade we will have free hot chocolate, stuffed toys and free visits with Santa at the Ruritan building,” said Elda Jackson, president of the Ruritian Club. “There will also be prizes for floats.”

Jackson said there is no entry fee for floats but cash prizes will be given to the top three entries.

For more information, visit the Salvisa Ruritan Club website at salvisaruritan.yolasite.com.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the Harrodsburg Christmas Parade will fill Main Street with lighted floats beginning at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is a Candyland Christmas.

Santa will be ready for photos following the parade at Olde Towne Park.

For more information, contact the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program at 734-6811.

Burgin will hold their festivities on Saturday, Dec. 7, with a festival including games, a chili cook off and photos with Santa that begins at 3 p.m.

“Parade lineup will begin at 6 p.m. with cash prizes for the top three entries,” said Carol Bump, organizer of the event. “Following the parade we will have hot chocolate, tree lighting and caroling.”

Bump said the City of Burgin is encouraging residents to bring an ornament to hang on the community Christmas tree.

“They can be handmade, an ornament in memory of someone or something just for fun,” said Bump. “We just want everyone to feel a part of the festival, big and small.”

For more information call Burgin City Hall at 748-5220.

Other holiday events in Mercer County in the following weeks include:

• Pet and child pictures with Santa. Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harrodsburg Herald (101 West Broadway). 734-2726.

• Breakfast with Santa at Harrodsburg Christian Church (305 South Main Street). Saturday, Dec. 7, 8:30-11 a.m. $5. Children under 3 are free.

• Christmas Tea Room at Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. 734-5985 or www.harrodsburghistorical.org.

• Children’s Tea Time with Mrs. Claus at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 1-4 p.m. every Saturday until Christmas. $19. shakervillageky.org 734-5411.

• “A Christmas Carol” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7 and 8 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9. $12 adults. Raggededgetheatre.org for dates and times, 734-2389.

• Larry Sanders & Borderline Christmas Concert at McAfee Jamboree (160 Dunn Lane). Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. $10 pre-sale; $12 at the door. 265-0962.

• Elf on the Shelf at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive). Sunday, Dec. 8, 3-4:30 p.m. $20 per child and adult (children under 2 free). beaumontinn.com or call 734-3381. Sold out.

• Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Every Saturday until Christmas from 5-8 p.m. $5 ages 6 and up, free ages 5 and under.Visit shakervillageky.org, 734-5411.

• Kiwanis Holly Jolly Breakfast with Santa at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). Saturday, Dec. 14, 8–10:30 am. $5 advance tickets available for limited seating.