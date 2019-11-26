A Full Plate Of Holiday Fun For Thanksgiving Weekend

Weekender Nov. 28–Dec. 5

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

While just about everything is closed for Thanksgiving, there is still plenty to do this weekend. It’s a great time to get a jump on your holiday shopping with Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Friday

• Christmas Open House at Beehive Gifts and Pet Boutique (114 South Main Street). Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. 734-4403.

• Holiday Open House at Salvisa Station (400 Main Street). Friday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 859-536-5357 or salvisastation.com.

• Black Friday Special Sales at Back Porch Treasures Craft and Antique Mall (540 North College Street). Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. 734-7255 of Facebook—BPT.

Saturday

• Blessing of the Hounds at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, Nov. 30, 9–11 a.m. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Shop Small Business Saturday kick off at the Harrodsburg Herald 101 West Broadway). Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pet and kid pictures with Santa. Picture prices: Two 4×6 inch, $5; two 4×6 inch plus one 5×7 inch, $10; picture ornament plus two wallet sized, $10. Proceeds benefit the Mercer County Humane Society. 734-2365 or 734-2726.

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.–noon. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Shop Small Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. 10-percent off merchandise at the Shop. Same as above.

• Hand-tied Brooms at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn the Shaker art of broom making. All materials provided. Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. $45 per person, includes all materials, one complimentary admission and voucher for 20-percent off dining at the Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). Same as above.

• Small Business Saturday at Black Watch Alpaca Farm (1291 Talmage-Mayo Road). Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. blackwatchalpacas.com or 734-0022.

• Grand opening at Rock Haven Cigar, Tap and Pourhouse (419 East Office Street). Saturday, Nov. 30, 3–11 p.m. Facebook—Rock Haven.

• Christmas Lights of Bondville. Annual display at the James and Brandenburg residences (402 and 406 Bondville Road, Salvisa). Starting Saturday, Nov. 30, 5:30 p.m.–10 p.m. and running nightly through Christmas. Tune to 93.7 FM for Christmas music. Donations accepted.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Rest of the Week

• Hanging of the Greens at Hopewell Baptist Church (1545 Talmage-Mayo Road). Sunday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m. 734-2931 or Facebook—Hopewell Baptist Church.

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live Bluegrass music by Alton Station at Kentucky Fudge Company (3501 Lexington Road). Wednesday, Dec. 4, 7–9 p.m. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Salvisa Ruritan Christmas Parade on Main Street. Thursday, Dec. 5, 6–6:30 p.m. Parade lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. at North Mercer Water District (108 Main Street). 859-613-2333 or www.salvisaruritan.org.

Something we missed? Email events for the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.