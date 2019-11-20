No Charges Filed After Pedestrian Dies In 127 Crash

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A Mercer County woman was killed late Monday night while walking on the highway.

According to Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelty, the accident occurred about 10:08 p.m. The victim, identified as Pamela Shepherd, was trying to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 127 near McAfee Lane.

Shepherd was in her early 60s, Kelty said. She was wearing a black hoodie and the driver never saw her until it was too late, the sheriff said.

“It’s just a terrible accident,” Kelty said. No charges will be filed, he said.

Last year, the Governors Highway Safety Association reported the number of pedestrian deaths in the U.S. had reached a 28-year high.

Investigators found most fatal crashes take place after dark and the nighttime fatalities are rising much faster than deaths in daytime.

From 2008 to 2017, the report found that the number of nighttime pedestrian fatalities increased by 45 percent, compared to a much smaller 11 percent increase in daytime pedestrian fatalities.