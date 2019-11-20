Experience A Real Colonial Christmas At Old Fort Harrod

Weekender Nov. 21-28

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The holiday season is fast upon us. This weekend, we get the unique chance to experience a truly old fashioned Christmas at the Holiday Open House at Old Fort Harrod State Park on Saturday, Nov. 23, starting at 6 p.m.

But that’s hardly all there is to do this weekend. Catch the final weekend performances of the Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of “Frozen Jr.” There is also a chili supper and silent auction at the Mercer County Extension Office on Saturday, Nov. 23. Proceeds benefit the Harrodsburg Herald Love Tree.

Thursday

• Golden Leadership Brunch and presentation at the Willows at Harrodsburg (180 Lucky Man Way). Thursday, Nov. 21, 10–11 a.m. Free and open to community. RSVP Laura at 859-310-2184.

• Live music by Lisa Allen Foster at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Nov. 21, 7–10 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

• Musical: “Frozen Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Nov. 22–24. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. All tickets $12. raggededgetheatre.org or 734-2389.

• Trivia Night at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Friday, Nov. 22, starts at 7:30 p.m. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

Saturday

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.–noon. Same contact information as above.

• Model Train Exhibit at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 1–5 p.m. Free, but tickets are available at circulation desk. All children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Christmas Open House at Ellis Florist and Gifts (1006 Danville Road). Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. 733-9971 or ellisfloristharrodsburg.com.

• Basic Basket Weaving: The Market Basket at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn the art of weaving by making a basket in a day. All materials provided. Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. $65 fee includes boxed lunch, complimentary admission and voucher for 20-percent off dining at the Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Chili supper and Silent Auction at the Mercer County Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Saturday, Nov. 23, 5–7 p.m. $5 in advance, $6 at door, all proceeds benefit the Harrodsburg Herald Love Tree. Call Beth Kelly at Mercer County Farm Bureau, 734-4341.

• Holiday Open House at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Celebrate the holidays colonial-style. Saturday, Nov. 23, 6–8 p.m. 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Rest of the Week

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Nov. 26, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Something we missed? Email the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.