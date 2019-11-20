Duncan’s three buries Berea

Weaver scores career high 42

After a thriller in the season opening weekend, the CU-Harrodsburg Pioneers took on their first in-state opponent in a matchup with the Berea Pirates on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The Pioneers started off on fire from behind the arc, shooting 70-percent from three.

The Pioneers were led by Jamal Weaver’s career high 42 points, including five three-point field goals in the first half.

However, it was Tyrese Duncan who stole the moment. With 12 seconds left in double overtime, Antoine Darby inbounded the basketball to Tyron Duncan in the backcourt. Tyron would find his twin brother, Tyrese Duncan, at the top of the key for a contested three point field goal to sink the Mountaineers.

It would be Duncan’s second game-winning three of the season, and third overall as a Pioneer.

“Berea is a very established and respected program, they played hard and are well coached. It was our night to finish strong,” said CU-Harrodsburg Head Coach Austin Sparrow. “We competed for 60 minutes into double overtime. Leaving the huddle with 12.5 seconds left, I had all of the confidence in the world that we would execute and convert on the set.”

Tyrese Duncan executed this to perfection.

“I knew I was going to shoot the shot. Coach told me before I took the ball out to shoot it with confidence and that took all the pressure off my shoulders and that is what I did,” said Duncan.

Sparrow said he couldn’t be more proud of his guys.

“I am beyond proud to coach this team. They go to war each game with the expectation that we are going to win! We want to build a program that is expected to win, compete, and last night was a building block in the long process to establish our foundation,” Sparrow added.

The next game for the Pioneers will be this Saturday, Nov. 23, when they host UC-Clermont at 2 p.m.

The Lady Pioneers take on UC-Clermont prior to that game at noon.

Games are at Mercer County Senior High School until the completion of the CU-Harrodsburg athletic facility in January.