Mercer Grand Jury Indicts Nine

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Grand Jury handed down indictments last Wednesday on charges including forgery and burglary.

POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT

Charles Short, 34, of 689 Mooreland Avenue, and Annette Rodriguez, 43, of 3032 Mando Tree Drive, Edgewater, Florida, have both been indicted on 11 class C felony counts of 1st-degree possession of a forged instrument. The offenses occurred on Aug. 14, according to the indictments. Bail for both Short and Rodriguez was set at $10,000. Assistant Chief Tim Hurt (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

BURGLARY

Darrell Jones, 40, of 245 Catlett Drive, is charged with four class D felonies: two counts of 3rd-degree burglary and two counts of theft by unlawful taking. According to the indictment, on Aug. 24, Jones entered two different residences and took personal property. Bail was set at $10,000. Dep. Tim Gambrel (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.

DRUG CHARGES

• Timothy Preston, 50, of 205 East Office Street, is charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking, both class A misdemeanors; and operating a motor vehicle with expired or no Kentucky registration plates. The offenses all happened on July 31, according to the indictment. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions—the defendant reports to pretrial services, submits to random drug testing and is involved in no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

• Kris Mitchell, 40, of 250 West Loudon Avenue, Lexington, is charged with two class D felonies—1st-degree possession of heroin and 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine—and a class A misdemeanor—possession of drug paraphernalia. Mitchell was found to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and a syringe in Mercer County on July 27, according to the indictment. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Chief Brian Allen (HPD) testified.

• Lori Baker, 45, of 2260 New Dixville Road, is charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Baker was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a set of scales on Aug. 20, according to the indictment. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

• Tierra Clark, 31, of 2289 Bohon Road, is charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony. The offense occurred on July 19, according to the indictment. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

FLEEING POLICE

Iokepa Kaikala, 31, of 995 Fairview Road, Salvisa, is charged with 1st-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, a class D felony; unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; and driving without an operator’s license, a class B misdemeanor. On Aug. 8, Kaikala, who had no license, drove a vehicle without the owner’s permission and refused to stop when ordered by a police officer. Bail was set at $5,000. Dep. Bill Cruce (MCSO) testified.

FLAGRANT

NONSUPPORT

Rexen Batten, 35, of 1308 Versie Court, Lexington, is charged with flagrant nonsupport of his minor children on Oct. 9. Bail is set at $5,000 nonrefundable.