Oktoberfest Promises A High Old Time On Main Street

Organizers Plan A Carnival, Axe Throwing And More This Year

The fourth annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 13. The three-day event will feature 12 bands; vendors selling everything from arts and crafts to food; adult games such as giant Jenga, cornhole, Connect Four and dominos; and of course, beer.

There will be 21 different kinds of beer—including peanut butter flavored beer, hemp infused beer and two Oktoberfest brews—from 12 different breweries including Mercer County’s own Lemons Mill Brewing. Organizers have added a second beer station that will be located closer to the stage.

But man cannot live by beer alone. There will also be nine food trucks and eight food related vendors offering everything from fried pork rinds to roasted corn on the cob to the Knights of Columbus selling German Rosette Waffles. In addition, most local restaurants will either have stands out on the street or will be offering Oktoberfest-themed specials.

Last year’s big hit was the Ferris wheel on Main Street. This year, Oktoberfest’s organizers are adding an entire carnival. Bluegrass Rides from Lawrenceburg will operate a Kinderland Carnival.

“Carnival rides are synonymous with the real Oktoberfest in Munich and this is something I’ve always wanted to include,” said Julie Wagner, executive director of Harrodsburg First Main Street Program, which puts the festival together.

Also new this year is axe throwing. On Saturday, Battle Axe LLC of Lexington will hold a competition as part of Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 13.

“Axe throwing is wildly popular and we are the first festival to offer this all day long,” Wagner said.

The festival began four years ago as a way to celebrate Harrodsburg voting to go wet. It has since grown to become Central Kentucky’s largest Oktoberfest celebration.

The headlining band will be Radio 80, Central Kentucky’s favorite 80s rock and dance band, who will take the stage on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8:30 p.m. The additional band lineup is as follows:

On Friday, Oct. 11, beginning at 5 p.m. B Square will kick things off, followed at 7 p.m. by Bootsie and Funkabilly. At 9 p.m. returning favorites Conch Republic will help Hogtown mellow out with some tropical-inspired fun.

Mike Evces will kick off the live music on Saturday, Oct. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. At noon. local favorite Becky Montgomery will perform, followed at 2 p.m. by No Fences, Vanguard at 4 p.m., Brother Maven at 6:30 p.m. and finally the headliner, Radio 80 at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13, will be a little more laid back. Mike Archer begins at noon, followed by the Ranahans at 1:30 p.m. Blind Ricky closes out the event at 3:30 p.m.

For more information on Oktoberfest, including volunteer opportunities, visit the website www.oktoberfestharrodsburg.com.

