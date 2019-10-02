Get A Taste Of Everything Mercer Offers This Weekend

Beef Festival Runs Oct. 3–5

Get a taste of everything Mercer County has to offer this weekend. The main dish is the Fort Harrod Beef Festival, which begins Thursday, Oct. 3, and features a series of events throughout the weekend. The all important sampling happens on Saturday, Oct. 5, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 for the sampling, but most other events, including chef demonstrations, live music and magic shows, are free.

But that’s hardly the only thing happening in Mercer County this weekend. The Ragged Edge Community Theatre will open its new season with “High Strangeness” by Danville playwright Elizabeth Orndorff on Friday, Oct. 4. Tickets purchased for last weekend’s performances, which were cancelled, can be exchanged by calling Ragged Edge.

Thursday

• Kentucky’s Fort Harrod Beef Festival at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 5. Free, but $5 to sample briskets starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. 325-1448 or www.fortharrodbeeffestival.org.

Friday

• Drama: “High Strangeness” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Oct. 4–6, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. All tickets $12. Tickets from last week’s cancelled performance can be exchanged for new ones. raggededgetheatre.org or 734-2389.

• Trivia Night at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Starts at 7:30 p.m. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Movie: “Aladdin” starring Will Smith at James Harrod Amphitheatre (400 West Lexington Street). Starts after dark. Free, donations are accepted to benefit Fort Harrod. (859) 265-1129 or Facebook—J. Elliott Heating and Air.

Saturday

• Stampede 5K Run/Walk at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Held in conjunction with the Beef Festival, awards will be given to the top three finishers, as well as top male and female runners under 18 and 65 plus. Saturday, Oct. 5, 7:30–9:30 a.m. 734-4378 or www.fortharrodbeeffestival.org.

• Steak and Egg Breakfast at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Part of the Beef Festival. Saturday, Oct. 5, 7:30–10:30 a.m. $5. $6 on day of event. Same contact info as above.

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Relocating for one day because of Beef Festival. Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Ride Your Butt Off For The United Way at Haggin Hospital (464 Linden Avenue). Bike ride for beginner, intermediate and advanced riders. Part of the Beef Festival. Starts at 9 a.m. Registration $30. Jared Byrd at byrdjw@corning.com or Ed Comfort at comfortem@corning.com.

• Fall Palisades Paddle at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Explore the Kentucky and Dix Rivers by canoe or kayak. Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Canoe rental $60 per person, kayak rental $70 per person, bring own canoe or kayak $55 per person. Program includes complimentary admission and 20-percent off dining (excluding alcoholic beverages). Same contact info as above.

• Cruz on Chiles presented by Auto Kustoms. Final show of the season in Harrodsburg. 6–9 p.m. Chiles Street. (859) 605-6388 or www.facebook.com/autokustoms/events.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

• Astronomy In The Field led by the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). After sunset. Same contact info as above.

Weekdays

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Oct. 9, 3–6 p.m. 734-4378.

Something we missed? Email an event to be included in the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.