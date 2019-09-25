This weekend gets a little ‘Strange’

Robert Moore

Another big week lies ahead for Mercer County. On Friday, Sept. 27, the Ragged Edge Community Theatre opens its new season with “High Strangeness” by Danville playwright Elizabeth Orndorff. The play is a fictionalized retelling of three women from Liberty who claim to have been abducted by aliens.

Thursday

• Live music by Lisa Allen Foster at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. Food will be provided by Biscuits BBQ on Thursday and through the weekend. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

• Movie at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 7 p.m. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Trivia Night at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). 7:30 p.m. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Drama: “High Strangeness” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Runs two weekends: Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4–6, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. All tickets $12. 734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

Saturday

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 734-4378.

• HarvestFest at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, Sept. 28–Sunday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Live music, outdoor bar and food. 1-800-734-5611 or info@shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by LBP Country Music at Customer Appreciation Open House at T. Peavler Moving Systems and Mini-Storage (255 Morris Drive). 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Free food, snow cones, bouncy house, storage unit yard sales. 734-3694 or Facebook— T. Peavler Moving & Mini-Storage. Rain date: Sunday, Sept. 29, noon–3 p.m.

• Live music by the Sara Holroyd Singers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starting at 2 p.m. Live music, outdoor bar and food. Same contact info as above.

• Open Mic Night at Studio G (223 South Main Street). 7 p.m. $5 cover for guest. Facebook—StudioG.GVP.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Weekdays

• Medicare Open Enrollment Lunch and Learn with Lib Wilson and Associates at the Willows at Harrodsburg (180 Lucky Man Way). Tuesday, Oct. 1, 1–2 p.m. Free and open to community. RSVP Laura at 859-310-2184.

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Oct. 2, 3–6 p.m. 734-4378.

• Kentucky’s Fort Harrod Beef Festival at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Thursday, Oct. 3, through Saturday, Oct. 5 Free, but $5 to sample briskets starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. 325-1448 or www.fortharrodbeeffestival.org.

