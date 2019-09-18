Heroes Walk At King Middle School

Honoring Local Heroes On Sept. 11
Representatives from the Harrodsburg Police Department, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Burgin Police Department, the Harrodsburg Fire Department, the Mercer County Fire Protection District and Mercer County EMS were applauded by staff and students as they walked down the halls at KMS. All images submitted.
Local first responders were honored on Wednesday, Sept. 11, by staff and students at King Middle School.
First responders, staff and students gathered for a photo after the heroes walk.