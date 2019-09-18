All That Jazz And More This Weekend

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Sixth Annual Fort Harrod Jazz Festival and Artisans Expo happens this weekend. Three days of jazz, art, food and drink start Friday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m.

But that’s hardly the only thing happening this weekend. Exhibitions from four world grand champion winners will be on display at the Kentucky Walking Horse Celebration, which starts Friday, Sept. 20, at the Mercer County Fairgrounds, Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill will host the first ever Shaker Village Shakedown and the Mercer County Public Library will hold a family fun day. Those events happen Saturday, Sept. 21.

Thursday

Live music by Jarrod Stratton at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. Food will be provided by the Combination on Thursday and Mercer County Cattleman’s Association on Sept. 20 and 21. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

Fort Harrod Jazz Festival. Three days of jazz and art on the front lawn of Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Friday, Sept. 20, 6–10 p.m. Art Expo and jazz Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Big Band Sunday, Sept. 22, noon–6 p.m. ftharrodjazzfest.com.

Kentucky Walking Horse Celebration at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Stick horse derby on Friday, Sept. 20, 7–11 p.m. and leadline on Saturday, Sept. 21, 5–11 p.m.

Saturday

Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 734-4378.

Shaker Village Shakedown. Adventure Bike Race at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 10 a.m. Entry fee $30, racers receive 10-percent lodging discount during event weekend. Register at bikereg.com/shakershakedown.

Kentucky Artisan Expo at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). 11 a.m.–11 p.m. ftharrodjazzfest.com.

Grand opening of Daynabrook Farm and Show Barn (2565 Louisville Road). Doors open at 11 a.m. 5K race at 6 p.m. Outdoor movie at 7:30 p.m. Admission $10. Facebook—the Show Barn at Daynabrook Farms.

Family Fun Day at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 1–4 p.m. Games, prizes, puzzles, snacks and coloring for all ages. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Live music at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 6:30– 9:30 p.m. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Astronomy In The Field led by the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). After sunset. Same contact info as above.

Weekdays

Book discussion: “Family Tree” by Barbara Delinsky at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Tuesday, Sept. 24, noon. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Sept. 25, 3–6 p.m. 734-4378.

Herrington Lake Conservation League Golf Scramble. Wednesday, Sept. 25, noon–6 p.m. Peninsula Golf Resort (136 Clubhouse Drive, Lancaster). Cookout at noon and shotgun start at 1 p.m. Awards for top three teams, closest to the pin and longest drive. 859-533-1348 or hlcl.org.

Something we missed? Email an event to be included in the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.