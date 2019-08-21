Mercer Sheriff’s Office To Hold Public Meetings In September

Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelty will host five sessions in September at locations throughout the community to help educate the public on a variety of topics including surviving an active shooter situation.

Each session will last from 7 to 9 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, Sept. 3, McAfee Fire Department, 2805 Louisville Road with Chief Chris Goodlett

Thursday, Sept. 5, Burgin Fire Department, 116 East Main Street with Chief Lewis Sexton

Monday, Sept. 16, Cornishville Fire Department, 4439 Cornishville Road with Chief William Gasper

Tuesday, Sept. 17-Terrapin Fire Department, Highway 1160 with Chief Willie McFerron

Thursday, Sept. 26, Harrodsburg Fire Department at Lions Park Community Center, 450 East Factory Street, with Chief Scott Hammons

During these meetings, attendees receive handouts and information on subjects including: crimes being committed in their areas; surviving active shooter situations; formation of neighborhood watch groups; terrorism prevention; family disaster preparedness; preparing an emergency kit; personal property identification; completing a home security checklist; firearms responsibility in the home including the new carrying concealed deadly weapons law in Kentucky without a license; senior scams; cybersecurity & sextortion; drug abuse; human trafficking and the registered sex offender compliance program along with other topics.

The sherrif’s office as been providing Annual Neighborhood Watch/Town Hall meetings for several years in cooperation with Mercer County Crime Stoppers, County and City Fire Chiefs, Hometown Radio and The Harrodsburg Herald.

For more information, call or visit the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at 734-4221, 207 West Lexington Street.

