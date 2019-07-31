Police Search For David Jones

Mercer County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in finding David Patrick Jones, 41, of Harrodsburg, who has an active arrest warrant for felony assault in Washington County.

Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information which leads to an arrest and conviction.

Crime Stoppers wants your information, not your name. Call 812-0016. Crime Stoppers also offers a $200 reward for any information on meth labs which leads to arrests and convictions.

