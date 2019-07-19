Ragú Orders Recall Of Some Pasta Sauces

Manufacturer Recalls Pasta Sauces

Ragú is recalling certain pasta sauces because they may contain fragments of plastic.

There have not been any reports of consumer injuries or complaints, according to Mizkan America, the company that manufactures Ragú. Consumers are being asked to examine their refrigerator and pantry for the specific jars affected by this recall. Any recalled sauce should be discarded or returned for a refund.

Consumers should look for the cap code on the yellow Ragú jar cap as well as the best use by dates listed below:

• Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best use by date: JUN0620YU2

• Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best use by date: JUN0520YU2

• Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best use by date: JUN0620YU2

• Ragú Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best use by date: JUN0420YU2

• Ragú Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best use by date: JUN0520YU2

The recalled sauces were distributed nationwide. No other varieties of Ragú pasta sauces are affected by the recall.

The recalled sauces were produced between June 4-8 and Mizkan America believes some were shipped to customers recently. Retailers who received shipments of the impacted products have been notified. Mizkan American is working to with their retail partners to ensure the recalled sauces are removed from grocers nationwide.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Ragú sauces with the outlined cap codes should call the customer-service hotline at 800-328-7248 to receive a replacement coupon.

For more information, visit the FDA website.