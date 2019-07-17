PlanningAnd Zoning Commission Denies Amendment But Approves Dollar General

Commissioners Look To Add New Member To Break Tie Votes

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Joint Planning and Zoning Commission had a busy meeting last week. They declined to recommend approval of a proposed text amendment to the City of Harrodsburg’s zoning ordinances which could have allowed substance abuse facilities in business districts, approved a site plan for the controversial lakeside Dollar General and agreed to add a seventh member in order to avoid tie votes.

Find the rest of the story on page 1A of the online edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Online readers can get a free two week subscription by visiting www.harrodsburgherald.com.

Username: cometo101 Password: FREE!

If you like what you see, Click here to subscribe.