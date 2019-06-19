County OKs Zoning Amendment For Lakeside Dollar General

After Second Reading, Project Site Plan Goes To Planning And Zoning For Approval

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Fiscal Court voted to approve a rezoning which could allow the building of a Dollar General near Herrington Lake.

On Tuesday afternoon, the magistrates approved an amendment that would rezone 2.23 acres of property located at the intersection of Kennedy Bridge and Ashley Camp Roads from residential 3 to business 3.

Magistrates were provided with evidence from the previous planning and zoning hearings as well as findings of fact both for and against the amendment. It was announced at the last fiscal court meeting that magistrates would hear no additional testimony.

After receiving instructions from County Attorney Ted Dean, the magistrates were given an opportunity to discuss the issue. However no one spoke, and Judge-Executive Milward Dedman asked for a motion.

Magistrate Donnie Webb, whose district extends to the lake, moved to oppose the zoning change. Magistrate Tim Darland seconded.

Magistrate Ronnie Sims voted yes, then changed his vote to no, joining Magistrates Wayne Jackson and Dennis Holiday in not opposing the zoning change. Webb, Darland and Magistrate Jackie Claycomb voted to oppose the zoning change, leading to a tie, which was broken by Judge Dedman, who voted to not oppose the zoning change.

Dean said they had to vote again to approve the zoning change.

Holiday and Claycomb then moved to approve the zoning change. Webb, Darland and Claycomb voted against it, but Sims, Jackson, Holiday and Dedman voted for it.

The magistrates then gave first reading to the ordinance. Sims, Jackson, Holiday and Dedman voted again to approve the zoning change while Webb, Darland and Claycomb voted against it.

The fiscal court still has to give the amendment a second reading. Dean said that will most likely happen at a special called meeting because of the legal need to publicize the meeting.

“Boo to the fiscal court! Boo!” called someone from the crowd. While no public comments were heard, many wore yellow ribbons to demonstrate their opposition to the project.

“We’re voters, we’ll remember!” called out another.

The Harrodsburg Herald approached several of the opponents after the hearing was closed, but no one wanted to comment publicly.

Paul Barnes, who owns the property on Ashley Camp Road, seemed pleased by the decision.

“I’m glad the court decided to support the people and not just a select few,” Barnes said. He said 95 percent of the people he’s spoken with supported building a store at the five-way intersection.

However, the project is still not a go yet.

After the fiscal court gives the amendment a second reading, the issue will go back to the Mercer County Joint Planning and Zoning Commission, who will have to consider whether to approve the site plan. In three meetings, the planning and zoning commission failed to reach a consensus on the zoning change.

Even if it gets past planning and zoning, there is still the potential of a lawsuit.

