A Second Try At Legalizing Alcohol Sales In Burgin

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

Will Burgin be the next city to go wet? Some residents want to give it another try.

Burgin City Councilman Sindicat “Sid” Dunn has announced a second attempt to legalize alcohol sales in the city of Burgin at the regular council meeting on Tuesday, June 11.

“We will have petitions available for signatures at the Burgin Express and the Burgin Depot,” said Dunn. “We need 122 signatures by Saturday, Aug. 3, to put it on the ballot.”

A previous petition failed when only 93 of the 193 signatures belonged to registered voters.

Dunn said he feels like the approval would help Burgin citizens over all.

“I know it is a two-sided coin with liquor sales,” said Dunn. “The revenue can help relieve the burden of municipal increases.”

The next meeting on Tuesday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m.

