Mamma Mia! And Settlement & Raid Highlight Another Busy Weekend

Another busy weekend in Mercer County is highlighted by two events: the premiere of the musical “Mamma Mia!” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre and the 11th Annual Old Fort Harrod Settlement & Raid. All that and more happens this weekend.

Thursday

• Team Titan Tennis Clinic for children ages 9–12. Registration: Friday, June 21, 5-7 p.m. Clinic: Saturday, June 22–Tuesday, June 25. King Middle School Tennis Courts (961 Moberly Road). $25 per day (1-3 days) or $75 for four days per child. Shawn H. Curtsinger @ 8593199638@txt.att.net or check Facebook page “Team Titan Tennis Clinic for beginners” for clinic times.

• Movie. The Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street) presents an adventure that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. 5 p.m. mcplib.info or 734-7524.

• Drofeler. Americana and originals at Kentucky Fudge Company (223 South Main Street). 6:30–9 p.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Jarrod Stratton and Kris Bentley at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. Hill of Beans will provide food Thursday and Friday. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

• Magician Dave Cottrell at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Noon. 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

• “Mamma Mia!” ABBA musical runs two weekends: June 21-23 and 28–30, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with matinees on Sunday at 3 p.m. Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). All tickets $12. raggededgetheatre.org or 734 2389.

• Kids Art/Art with Animals at the Gallery On Main, formerly the Arts Council of Mercer County (120 South Main Street). 11 a.m.–noon. $12. (859) 613-0790.

Saturday

• Pickers & Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). 10 a.m. 733-0088. Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• 11th Annual Old Fort Harrod Settlement & Raid. Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Raids at 1 p.m. both days. Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions

Weekdays

• Lunch Bunch. Adult Book Club at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Tuesday, June 25, noon. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Garden Fresh Cooking Class. Tuesday, June 25, 1 p.m. The Willows at Harrodsburg (180 Lucky Man Way). RSVP Laura at 859-310-2184. Limited seating available.

Got an event you want Mercer County to know about? Just send us the info at rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.

