Table 87 Frozen Pizza Recalled

Frozen Pizza Made Popular By Appearance On ‘Shark Tank’ Recalled

A brand of frozen pizza made popular after the owner appeared on the “Shark Tank” reality series is subject to a nationwide recall.

Table 87 Frozen, of Brooklyn, New York, is recalling approximately 649 pounds of frozen pizza products that contain pork produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The frozen pizzas were sold at Whole Foods and other retail and wholesale locations nationwide. They are also sold online.

The frozen prosciutto pizza products were produced from April 1, 2019 through June 4, 2019. The recalled products are 9.6-ounce plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing a single personal size pizza identified as “Table 87 Coal Oven Pizza Home Of The Coal Oven Slice Prosciutto” with UPC code 804879558286.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 51192” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

The problem was discovered on June 4, when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets contacted federal government inquiring as to whether the plant was operating under a USDA Grant of Inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Table 87 began as a restaurant in Brooklyn Heights, New York, in 2012, but the company went national after its owner, Thomas Cucco, appeared on the ABC reality series “Shark Tank” in 2015. The company sells flash-frozen, coal oven cooked pizzas whole and by the slice.

The federal government is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Robert Cucco, president, Table 87 Frozen, LLC., at (718) 287-8700.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.