Behold The Power Of Another Busy Weekend In Mercer County

What To Do June 6–13

Mercer County Public Library Director Robin Ison appears to enjoy the power of the dark side with Kylo Ren and two Stormtroopers at last week’s kick off to the library’s Summer Reading program.

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Behold the power of another busy weekend here in Mercer County with this exhaustive list of things to do over the next seven days.

Thursday

• 15th Annual 400-Mile Yard Sale. Thursday, June 6, through Sunday, June 9, 7:30 a.m.–10 p.m. US 68 and throughout Mercer County. 400mile.com.

• Movie. Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street) is presenting chapters from an adventure that happened long ago in a galaxy far away. Thursday, June 6, 5 p.m. mcplib.info or 734-7524.

• Nick Lester at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, June 6, 7–10 p.m. Big Boys BBQ will provide food Thursday and Friday. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• “Musings”with Tony Sexton. Book signing. Thursday, June 6, 7 p.m. Kentucky Fudge Company (223 South Main Street). 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Armored. Acoustic rock at Kentucky Fudge Company (223 South Main Street). Thursday, June 6, 7–9 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Four Season Murals with Gemma Ziegler. Paint seasonal pictures at Arts Council of Mercer County (120 South Main Street). Every Thursday from June 6 to June 27, 10-11 a.m. $15. (859) 613-0790.

Hannah Logue, Susan Flora, Cristina Cocanougher and Anessa Arehart enjoyed the Main Street Market hosted by the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program at Old Towne Park last Friday.

Friday

• Great American Brass Band Festival Concert featuring the Walnut Street Ramblers. Friday, June 7, 4:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Theo and Jenna. Bluegrass music. Vickie’s Mayo Country Store & Cafe (2056 Talmage Mayo Road). Friday, June 7, 7–9 p.m. (859) 325-6310.

• Great American Brass Band Festival Concert featuring the University of Kentucky Brass Quintet. Friday, June 7, 7 p.m. Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive). 734-3381 or beaumontinn.com.

Sami Russell, Ranier Peavler, Joey Riehle and Taylor Taulbee took a ride on a gator at the 5th Annual Ol’ Iron Rundown last Saturday.

Saturday

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market (560 Linden Avenue). Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. WIC and senior vouchers accepted. Jessica Bessin at 734-4378 or Facebook—Mercer County Farmers’ Market.

• Pickers & Grinners. Every Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Kids Art/Art with Animals. Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m.–noon. Arts Council of Mercer County (120 South Main Street). $12. (859) 613-0790.

• McAfee Jamboree. Live country music every Saturday starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. 163 Dunn Lane. $10 (Ages 10 & under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree.

Sunday

• McAfee Jamboree presents Larry Sanders and the Borderline Band. Sunday, June 9, 2 p.m. 163 Dunn Lane. Tickets: Pre-Sale $10 at Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home, door $12. (859) 613-4055 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree.

Weekdays

• Coloring for the whole family at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Tuesday, June 11, 2 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• “Cowboy in Space.” Magician Mark Wood at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Wednesday, June 12, 2:30 p.m. Same contact info as above.

Mercer County Farmers’ Market (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday June 12, 3 to 6 p.m. WIC and senior vouchers accepted. Jessica Bessin at 734-4378 or Facebook— Mercer County Farmers’ Market.

