Behold The Power Of Another Busy Weekend In Mercer County

What To Do June 6–13

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Behold the power of another busy weekend here in Mercer County with this exhaustive list of things to do over the next seven days.

Thursday

• 15th Annual 400-Mile Yard Sale. Thursday, June 6, through Sunday, June 9, 7:30 a.m.–10 p.m. US 68 and throughout Mercer County. 400mile.com.

• Movie. Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street) is presenting chapters from an adventure that happened long ago in a galaxy far away. Thursday, June 6, 5 p.m. mcplib.info or 734-7524.

• Nick Lester at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, June 6, 7–10 p.m. Big Boys BBQ will provide food Thursday and Friday. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• “Musings”with Tony Sexton. Book signing. Thursday, June 6, 7 p.m. Kentucky Fudge Company (223 South Main Street). 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Armored. Acoustic rock at Kentucky Fudge Company (223 South Main Street). Thursday, June 6, 7–9 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Four Season Murals with Gemma Ziegler. Paint seasonal pictures at Arts Council of Mercer County (120 South Main Street). Every Thursday from June 6 to June 27, 10-11 a.m. $15. (859) 613-0790.

Friday

• Great American Brass Band Festival Concert featuring the Walnut Street Ramblers. Friday, June 7, 4:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Theo and Jenna. Bluegrass music. Vickie’s Mayo Country Store & Cafe (2056 Talmage Mayo Road). Friday, June 7, 7–9 p.m. (859) 325-6310.

• Great American Brass Band Festival Concert featuring the University of Kentucky Brass Quintet. Friday, June 7, 7 p.m. Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive). 734-3381 or beaumontinn.com.

Saturday

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market (560 Linden Avenue). Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. WIC and senior vouchers accepted. Jessica Bessin at 734-4378 or Facebook—Mercer County Farmers’ Market.

• Pickers & Grinners. Every Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Kids Art/Art with Animals. Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m.–noon. Arts Council of Mercer County (120 South Main Street). $12. (859) 613-0790.

• McAfee Jamboree. Live country music every Saturday starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. 163 Dunn Lane. $10 (Ages 10 & under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree.

Sunday

• McAfee Jamboree presents Larry Sanders and the Borderline Band. Sunday, June 9, 2 p.m. 163 Dunn Lane. Tickets: Pre-Sale $10 at Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home, door $12. (859) 613-4055 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree.

Weekdays

• Coloring for the whole family at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Tuesday, June 11, 2 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• “Cowboy in Space.” Magician Mark Wood at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Wednesday, June 12, 2:30 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday June 12, 3 to 6 p.m. WIC and senior vouchers accepted. Jessica Bessin at 734-4378 or Facebook— Mercer County Farmers’ Market.