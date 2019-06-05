Brass Band Festival Returns To Mercer County On Friday

Brass Band Performances On Friday At Shakertown And Beaumont Inn

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Great American Brass Band Festival returns to Mercer County this Friday with concerts at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill and the Beaumont Inn. Both concerts are free to the public.

On Friday, June 7, at 4:30 p.m., the Walnut Street Ramblers will play at the Trustees’ Table lawn at Shakertown.

Later that same day, at 7 p.m., the University of Kentucky Faculty Brass Quintet will play on the lawn at Beaumont Inn.

Seating is limited, so bring your own lawn chair.

Regular performers at the Fort Harrod Jazz Festival, the Walnut Street Ramblers have performed at many locations across Kentucky including Ashland’s Paramount Theatre, Lexington’s Moondance Theatre and Bardstown’s Summer Concert Series. The Ramblers’ repertoire spans ragtime-era music including Scott Joplin, New Orleans traditional jazz by Jelly-Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong and hot 1920s music by composers such as Fats Waller, Hoagy Carmichael and Cole Porter.

Members of the Ramblers have appeared with artists like Wynonna Judd, Natalie Cole, Lou Rawls, the Manhattan Transfer and Aretha Franklin.

The University of Kentucky Brass Quintet is the in-residence brass chamber ensemble in the UK School of Music.

The musicians are member of the UK brass faculty plus one graduate trumpet teaching assistant, and currently include Jason Dovel (trumpet), Jeff Barrington (trumpet), David Elliott (horn), Bradley Kerns (trombone), and Matthew Hightower (tuba).

The ensemble has toured Russia and recently performed at the Kentucky Music Educators Association Conference and the North American Composers Forum.

The quintet has also taught and performed at Indiana University, Ball State University, Vanderbilt University, the University of Tennessee, Murray State University, and at numerous public and private secondary schools in Kentucky and surrounding states.

Members of the group also serve as faculty sponsors of numerous chamber groups in the School of Music.

The Walnut Street Ramblers perform at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road) on Friday, June 7, 4:30–6 p.m. The concert is free, but $5 admission is required if visitors intend to take the tour or see indoor exhibits. Call 1-800-734-5611 or visit shakervillageky.org for more information.

The UK Faculty Brass Quintet on the lawn at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) on Friday, June 7, 7–8:30 p.m. For more information, call 734-3381 or visit beaumontinn.com.