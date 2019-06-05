400 Mile Yard Sale Starts Thursday, June 6

Get A Jump On The Other Bargain Hunters With This List Of Sales Here In Mercer County

The 15th annual 400-Mile Yard Sale will take place from Thursday, June 6, through Sunday, June 9, on US Highway 68. This event goes through 24 counties and 60 communities across Kentucky including Mercer County.

Local seller Donnie Hankla was already setting up his spot on Highway 68, out in the Nevada area on Monday.

“We are early birds, but we already started selling stuff while we are setting up,” said Hankla. “We have been selling in this spot about three years.”

Hankla and his booth-mates, Hubert Turpin and Leon Phillips, are native to the area. Hankla said he grew up about 50 steps from his booth.

“This used to be a bustling area with a store right across the street,” said Hankla. “During the yard sale we have a lot of visitors from other states. Last year I sold to people from California.”

Hankla’s booth is five miles outside Harrodsburg and four miles from Perryville.

“We have a good placement for out-of-town shoppers,” said Hankla. “I just hope the rain doesn’t scare them off.”

The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission was a key partner in the formation of the event along with several neighboring central Kentucky communities. The objective was to encourage people to travel the back roads.

“The commission, along with others interested in the event, contacted the organizer of Trails-R-Us, which included US Highway 68/80, to pitch the idea and a partnership was formed to promote travel along the route,” said Karen Hackett, executive director of the tourist commission. “It was perfect timing, as US 68 had just been designated a Kentucky Scenic Byway. Several organizational meetings were held and we collaborated to create and launch this annual activity which has continued to grow each year.”

The commission has continued to be an annual financial sponsor of the event, she said.

“The sale brings shoppers to our community and the local economy reaps numerous benefits from the tourism industry,” said Hackett. “A lot of visitors will stay overnight, purchase gas, dine at local restaurants and buy from local vendors who have set up for the sale. Past records indicate this event brings people from all over the United States, as well as a few foreign countries, too.”

Hackett said the sale she hopes visitors will consider planning a return trip in the near future.

“This is the coolest place in history,” said Hackett. “I’m hopeful the weather will cooperate this year bringing mild temperatures and sunny skies for everyone.”

The following is a list of locations registered with the Harrodsburg Herald:

905 Oatfield Road, Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

471 Bellaire Street, Friday–Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

415 Oakley Avenue, Saturday only.

582 Cane Run, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

210 Hill Crest, Thursday through Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

821 Lexington Road, Thursday through Sunday.

1779 Warwick Raod, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

606 Greenbriar Drive, Thursday to Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.

Subdivision Wide Garage Sales

Alexander Heights- Brentwood. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fountain View Subdivision. Saturday only beginning at 8 a.m.

Other Yard Sales

332 East Lexington Street. Multi-family sale. (859) 749-2485 or bauemarian@gmail.com. Thursday- Saturday.

371 East Lexington Street. 50+ spaces available for vendors and food trucks. (859) 396-8282 or yardsale@usa.com.

554 East Lexington Street. (859) 247-0274 or memeaudrery@bellsouth.net. Open all four days.

711 East Lexington Street. Look for the big dinosaur. Multiple vendors. (859) 613-3505 or shirleytd@corning.com. Friday–Saturday.

710 and 712 Perryville Road. (859) 983-5946 or drhicks@bellsouth.net. Open all four days.

597 Greensburg Road. Four family sale. (859) 948-1977 or lexiemcheatham@hotmail.com. Friday–Saturday.

245 Sexton Road. (859) 621-3851 or jasontcochran@gmail.com. Open all four days.

719 Greenbriar Drive. Six family sale. (859) 324-0150 or kkleathers@gmail.com. Friday–Sunday.

The Cowboy Church Arena at 1250 Industry Road. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. (859) 613-2297 or nelson.darlene@gmail.com. Less than a mile from US 68 on US 127 bypass.

268 Catlett Road. (859) 209-1464 or grannyljt10@gmail.com. Thursday– Saturday.

The Rooster’s Whistle, 115 South College Street Specialty coffee shop. (402) 304-2499. Friday and Saturday.

Shakertown Baptist Church, 2894 Lexington Road. Multiple vendors. (859) 265-7373 or homerlw@yahoo.com. Thursday– Saturday.

Old Fort Harrod State Park, 100 South College Street. (502) 541-0682 or jcbenn1113@gmail.com. Open all four days.

2192 Lexington Road. Vintage Memories Glengary Farm. (859) 371-3791 or georgettabailey@kycourts.net Open Thursday–Saturday.

Antique Shops

Back Porch Treasures Craft and Antique Mall. 540 North College Street. (859) 734-7255 or (859) 265-1413.

Bluegrass Artworks, 103 South Main Street. (859) 806-1038.

Charmed Antiques, Collectibles and Vintage. 235 South Main Street. (859) 948-3223.

J. Sampson Antiques and Books. 107 South Main Street. 734-7829.

Rags to Riches Antique Center and Flea Mall. 613 South College Street. 734-2680.

Vintage Memories Antiques

Glengary Farm. 2192 Lexington Road/US 68 East. (859) 613-3791.

The 400 Mile Yard Sale will go on rain or shine, from June 6 through June 9 along U.S. 68 and at other locations in Mercer County.

For more information, check out the website at 400mile.com.

