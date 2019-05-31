Bulldogs Bust Loose

Burgin’s Class Of 2019 Earn Their Diplomas

The Harrodsburg Herald/Robert Moore

Burgin High School’s graduation was Friday night, with 30 seniors finally earning the right to turn their tassels. Burgin also presented the Outstanding Alumni Award to Mark Bradshaw and the Proctor Service Award to Keith Monson. Drew Christopher Hatfield, who is joining the United States Marine Corps, was also presented with a special award.