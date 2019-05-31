Bulldogs Bust Loose

Burgin’s Class Of 2019 Earn Their Diplomas
Burgin Superintendent Bob Clark presents Hannah Faith Saunders with her diploma. Sanders plans to attend Campbellsville University.
The Harrodsburg Herald/Robert Moore
Burgin High School’s graduation was Friday night, with 30 seniors finally earning the right to turn their tassels. Burgin also presented the Outstanding Alumni Award to Mark Bradshaw and the Proctor Service Award to Keith Monson. Drew Christopher Hatfield, who is joining the United States Marine Corps, was also presented with a special award.
Cheyenne Alejandra Clark intends to study social work at Morehead State University.
Christian Logan Keebortz holds up his diploma. Keebortz plans to become a firefighter.
Mary Elizabeth Middleton will study photography at Eastern Kentucky University.
Hunter Daniel Lester will study at Kentucky Community and Technical College System—Somerset, to become a diesel mechanic.
Jeyden Haylee Watkins will major in special education at Eastern Kentucky University.
Ethan Daniel Kestler appears to be weighing his next step carefully. Kestler intends to be a pre-law major at the University of Kentucky.