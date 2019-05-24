Nationwide Beef Recall Due To E.coli Contamination

A manufacture has recalled more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef products which were sold nationwide due to concerns over E. coli contamination.

Aurora Packing Company of North Aurora, Illinois, is recalling approximately 62,112 pounds of raw beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The raw beef products were packaged on April 19 and bear establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide for distribution and processing.

This is a class I recall, meaning there is a reasonable probability that consumption of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the federal government said in a press release.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Federal authorities are concerned some product may be in institutional facility freezers. Institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to use them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund. For more information about the recall, visit the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume product that has been cooked to a temperature of 165°Fahrenheit. The only way to confirm that beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, https://www.fsis.usda.gov/safetempchart.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact David Stewart, Director of Sales and Marketing for Aurora Packing Company, Inc., at (630) 897-0551.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.