Memorial Day Events In Mercer County And Across Kentucky

Remembering The Real Reason For the Season

Peter Cemetery in Mackville will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday, May 26, starting at 2 p.m.

Later that evening, Jack and Kathy Mattingly will take part in the National Memorial Day Concert in Washington D.C..

The concert, which takes place on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, will air live at 8 p.m. on KET.

There will also be ceremonies at state veterans cemeteries and veterans centers across the commonwealth this holiday weekend.

Kentucky’s five state veterans cemeteries, as well as veterans centers across the Commonwealth, will hold ceremonies this Memorial Day holiday, honoring those who have died in service to our country.

Kentucky’s newest veterans cemetery, Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East in Hyden, will hold its Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27. The guest speaker will be Rep. Derek Lewis.

Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs (KDVA) chief of staff Rick Schad will be the guest speaker at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown. The Memorial Day ceremony there begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

VFW Post 1913 is sponsoring the Memorial Day ceremony at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, and the guest speaker will be Colonel US Army (Ret.) Richard A. Cooper. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. central time on Monday, May 27, and will be followed by lunch at VFW Post 1913.

Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff will hold its Memorial Day ceremony at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 27. The guest speaker is MG John Evans, Ft. Knox commander.

Col. (Ret.) Neil Eden will be the guest speaker at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East in Greenup County. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 28.

Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 24. MAJ (Ret.) Ben Sweger will be the guest speaker.

The Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center will host “BBQ & Bikes” on Monday, May 27, sponsored by Jefferson County Veterans Motorcycle Club.

The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard will hold its Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27. The guest speaker will be Sgt. Matthew Sabin. There will be a car show at 2 p.m. EDT and a social event hosted by Perry County Tourism. A donation will be made to the Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund.

Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in Hanson will hold their annual Memorial Day program at 10 am on Friday, May 24. The Keynote Speaker will be Tommy Mullins, U.S. Army veteran, military police officer, Gold Star and Blue Star father and singer/songwriter. WKVC nursing and nurse aide staff will be reading the Final Roll Call, honoring the WKVC veterans who have passed away over the last year.

Also, don’t miss KDVA on the radio this weekend. A special program will air on WBRT (AM 1320 / FM 97.1) on Memorial Day, at approximately 9:05 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Listen online via the streaming option at www.WBRTcountry.com.