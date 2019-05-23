Mercer County Spent Saturday Fishing
Veteran outdoorsman Kaden Hunt showed off all the fish he caught on Saturday.
Pictures and words by Robert Moore
The weather was warm and the fish were biting at the 2019 D.A.R.E Fishing Derby, which was held last Saturday at the Mercer County Fish and Game Farm. The annual event was hosted by the Harrodsburg Police Department and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Addison Cable said a bad day of fishing still beats a good day at work.
Conner Smith seemed like he had a handle on things Saturday.
Xavion Lofton and Tayshawn Jones said friendship made even a bad day fishing good.
Carter Williams was busy reeling them in Saturday at the 2019 D.A.R.E. Fishing Derby.
Trey Hall and Jacksyn Crawley were having a great time talking about the ones that got away.
Trey Reilly said bait wasn’t the only thing the fish were biting Saturday. One monster bit Reilly’s fingers while he was hauling it in.
Constable Ray Tarter showed off how many fishing poles he caught.