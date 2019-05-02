Wedding Guide

Weddings bring thoughts of pretty dresses, beautiful flowers, excitement and even a little stress. However, regardless of the little details that go into a wedding, there should be one thing that is seen and felt….love. As Olivia Moler and Kasey McRay plan their June 15 wedding, they are all smiles and excited, but it is obvious they are very much in love.

About the Couple

Kasey is a hometown boy who graduated from Mercer County Senior High. His parents are Monty and Sherri McRay. Kasey came back to teach special education at Mercer County Elementary School after earning his bachelor’s of science at the University of Louisville and his graduate degree at the University of the Cumberlands. He is also the assistant varsity boys basketball coach.

Olivia hails from Boyle County and graduated from Danville High School. Her parents are Robert and Robin Moler. Olivia earned her bachelor’s of science at the University of Kentucky and is finishing graduate work at the University of the Cumberlands. She is a fifth grade teacher at Brook Side Elementary School in Jessamine County.