Drug Take Back Day On April 27

The Mercer County Drug Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, in front of Kroger (844 South College Street).

Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means for disposing of prescription and nonprescription drugs while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Citizens are invited to bring all their unwanted, unknown, unused or expired prescription (narcotic and non-narcotic) and over the counter medicines for safe disposal, including pills, salves and liquid medicines.

The medicines should be kept in their original containers if at all possible and not combined. Any identifying information should be removed from the containers before disposal. No refunds or exchanges will be permitted, and sharps, needles, IV bags, lancets, medical waste and thermometers cannot be accepted.

Drug take back programs are being held all over America for four important reasons:

Inappropriate disposal may pose a significant risk to the public and the environment There is an increased incidence of theft from homes and residential trash, resulting in drug diversion and abuse More children are being seen in hospital emergency departments who have experimented with drugs found in medicine cabinets where they live and visit Patients often share their medications with other individuals in the absence of any pharmacist or medical supervision resulting in illness, injury and death.

The event is co-sponsored by Mercer County Crime Stoppers, Hometown Radio WHBN, the Mercer County Sheriffs Office, the Harrodsburg Police Department, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and the Harrodsburg Herald.

“Please help the sponsoring organizations reduce the supply of these drugs in our community” said Earl Motzer, chairman of the Mercer County Crime Stoppers Board.

Find the rest of the story on page 1A of this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald or click here to to subscribe.