County Unveils $11.9 Million Budget Proposal

City Commission Awards Sewer Expansion Bid

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Fiscal Court unveiled an $11.9-million proposed budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year while the Harrodsburg City Commission approved a bid to expand the sewer system on U.S. 127.

MERCER COUNTY FISCAL COURT

The fiscal court unveiled their proposed budget at a special-called meeting on Tuesday.

According to Judge-Executive Milward Dedman and County Treasurer Sandy Sanders, the budget proposal reflects a 12-percent increase in retirement as well as a 1.3-percent increase in property and liability insurance, a 5-percent increase in health insurance and 3-percent increase in dental insurance.

On the other hand, the county is projected to save 16-percent in worker’s compensation.

In the upcoming fiscal year, the county will have to pay the cost of two elections. There is also a proposed 2-percent cost of living increase for county employees.

Dedman said the proposed budget will also increase funding to Anderson-Dean Community Park by $10,000, as well as funding for other projects at the park. There is also funding set aside for additional road paving.

There will be a 5-percent increase in reassessments for the Burgin/Herrington Lake area, county officials say.

“You have a lot to look over,” Sanders said.

Magistrates were given copies of the budget for study. Discussion of the budget will happen at the next fiscal court meeting on Tuesday, April 30, with first reading on Tuesday, May 14. The meetings start at 10 a.m.

HARRODSBURG CITY COMMISSION

On Monday night, the city commission took a step toward developing the area along the bypass by awarding a bid for the US 127 North sewer extension.

The commission awarded the contract to Gist Construction of Columbia, who bid $184,000. The only other bid the city received was from Salmon Construction, who bid $202,000.

In other business, the Harrodsburg City Commission accepted the resignation of Patrolman Aaron Miller, who is leaving the Harrodsburg Police Department because Georgetown pays for family insurance and hazardous duty. Miller’s resignation is effective April 17.

They also accepted the resignation of Patrolman David Patterson effective April 11. Patterson is moving to Eminence.

The next meeting of the Harrodsburg City Commission will be on Monday, May 13, at 6 p.m.

