In the Know: Burgin Mayor Jim Caldwell

Thoughts And Goals From Community Leaders

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

(Editor’s note: This is a weekly series interviewing community leaders to share their thoughts and goals for the community.)

Mayor Jim Caldwell says he wondered into Burgin in 1995 to apply for their police chief position and never left. A native of Jackson County, he has made Burgin his home for nearly 24 years.

“I enjoy public service and my greatest accomplishment is doing the job as police chief well enough they elected me mayor,” said Caldwell. “This community has always been supportive of me and I want to do a good job for them.”

Caldwell said aside from seeking answers to flooding issues in Burgin his main goals have been to get the finances in order and to modernize the city.

“The audits have been a problem and they are preventing us from receiving state funds that will help with a lot of the issues here,” said Caldwell. “We hope to have one done by June and that will allow us to participate in this year’s grant cycles and release some funds from the state.”

Caldwell said the state has been withholding funds from Burgin for six years.

“It is a long term project and a short term goal to fix the finances,” said Caldwell. “The state doesn’t want to withhold funding. They just didn’t have a choice.”

Find the rest of the story on page 1A of this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald or click here to to subscribe.