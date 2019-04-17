A Horse Of A Different Color

Local Artist Harry Humes Paints Horse to Honor Veterans

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

Local artist and Navy veteran, Harry Humes, is painting a horse in hopes to represent military contributions in Lexington this summer.

“I started doing art after Vietnam to cope with my depression,” said Humes. “I was in the navy and did two tours before returning to my family trucking business.”

Humes said he had the idea for a painted horse for veterans over a year ago and began discussing it with the US Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Lexington.

“We talked about doing it and then I didn’t hear back from them for over a year,” said Humes. “Last spring, they contacted me and they were interested. I have been working on the horse since October.”

Humes hopes to have the horse finished by Memorial Day.

He set up a GoFundMe page for people to donate towards the completion of the painted horse.

For more information www.gofundme.com/the-veterans-horse.

