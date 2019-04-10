Mercer Fiscal Court Gets Clean Audit
State Transportation Officials Visit Fiscal Courthouse
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com
The Mercer County Fiscal Court has received a clean audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018.
The auditors reported that they “did not identify any deficiencies in internal control over financial reporting that we consider to be material weaknesses.”
