In the Know: Scott Hammons

Thoughts And Goals From Community Leaders

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

(Editor’s note: This is a weekly series interviewing community leaders to share their thoughts and goals for the community.)

A native of Mercer County Scott Hammons has served with the Harrodsburg Fire Department since 1999 and became chief in June 2018.

Hammons said he grew up around Burgin and watched Mercer County grow his whole life.

“I started as a volunteer with Burgin in 1991 and Shakertown when it was built in 2008,” said Hammons. “I am district chief at Shakertown as well as chief here in Harrodsburg.”

