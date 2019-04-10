Arts Council Requests Funds From City Commission

Arts Council Calls Investment In Arts An Investment In Harrodsburg’s Growth

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Members and supporters of the Arts Council of Mercer County went before the Harrodsburg City Commission Monday night to ask for increased funding. Local artist Laura Sullivan, who acted as a spokeswoman for the group, said small cities from Paducah to Pikeville were using local art to revitalize their economy. Sullivan said art and a vibrant community of local artists helps to attract more residents to an area.

“When you have arts downtown, people come,” Sullivan said. “Some would call artists a high yield strategy.”

Find the rest of the story on page 1A of this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald or click here to to subscribe.