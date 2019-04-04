State Looking For Input On Mercer’s Most Pressing Transportation Needs

State Transportation Officials To Attend Tuesday’s Fiscal Court Meeting

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials will attend the next meeting of the Mercer County Fiscal Court at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at the Mercer County Fiscal Courthouse (207 West Lexington Street).

Gray Tomblyn II, commissioner of the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid, and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 7 Chief Engineer Kelly Baker will get input from local officials on Mercer County’s most pressing transportation infrastructure needs. The visit is a part of a statewide listening tour.

