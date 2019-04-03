Looking For Community Involvement In Anniversary Planning

Planning For Harrodsburg’s 250th Birthday Begins Thursday, April 11, At Lions Park Community Center

Harrodsburg Mayor Art Freeman and County Judge Executive Milward Dedman, has announced that Tony Dunbar will serve as chairman of Harrodsburg’s 250th Birthday celebration, with Leslie Bosse and Lois Mateus serving as co-chairs.

In making the announcement, Mayor Freeman said, “Though this milestone anniversary is in 2024, and five years away, Harrodsburg’s role as the oldest permanent settlement west of the Alleghenies was important in the western expansion of our nation. We have historical significance to share with the world, and we must take every advantage of the 250th anniversary to tell our story in interesting and engaging activities and events.”

“This is a very important time for us to plan ahead, in a strategic, all-encompassing community-minded way, as we explore the opportunity to welcome tourists and visitors from around the globe.”

Dunbar, a native of Russell County, is retired from the United States Air Force, where as a commissioned officer he spent 23 years in numerous service and leadership positions around the world. A graduate of the University of Kentucky with a bachelors degree in political science, he is married to Amy Long Dunbar, lives in Harrodsburg, and is currently employed in the Kentucky Finance Cabinet.

Bosse, recently recognized by the Mercer Chamber of Commerce for her civic involvement and volunteer work, has served six years on the Harrodsburg First Main Street board, and currently serves on the city’s Tree Board. Since moving to Harrodsburg in 1994, with her husband, Dr. Paul Bosse, she has been an involved volunteer in many academic and athletic positions, along with being team leader for seven years at the United Methodist Church’s Walk-to End Alzheimer’s.

Mateus, a Mercer County native, was executive director of Kentucky’s observance of the nation’s Bicentennial in 1976, and state commissioner of Tourism and the Arts in the administration of Gov. John Y. Brown. A retired Brown-Forman executive, she and her husband, Tim Peters, farm near Mayo. She serves on the Kentucky Historical Society Foundation, the UK Institute of Rural Journalism and Community Issues, and the Centre College President’s advisory board.

The Mayor and County Judge Executive are also hoping the entire community – city and county, individuals and organizations – will come together and join the celebration committee and get involved as the time line for the celebration develops.

“We are starting at a good time. This is going to be a bottom-up planning process to create a real community-wide vision for 2024. None of us is as smart as all of us. None of us can do as much as all of us,” Judge Dedman said.

Citizens, organizations and history buffs interested in learning more about the 2024 celebration of Harrodsburg’s 250th Birthday or wishing to volunteer are invited to attend a community-wide meeting on Thursday, April 11 at 6 p.m., at the Lions Park Community Center.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.