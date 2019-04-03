Events Planned For Holy Week In Mercer County April 14-21

Jennifer Marsh

Mercer County will be honoring Holy Week from Sunday, April 14, through Easter Sunday on April 21, hosted at Harrodsburg Baptist Church.

Holy Week, sometimes called Passion Week occurs annually the week before Easter. It is the time when Christians around the world remember the events leading up to Jesus’ death and resurrection.

“I look forward to Holy Week services each year. We come together to celebrate the heart of the gospel – the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” said Terry Morrison, president of the Mercer County Ministerial Association. “It allows us to focus on the One who unites us, and not on the doctrinal differences that divide us.”

The Ministerial Association has several events planned including an outdoor Stations of the Cross on Main Street. The event will begin at the courthouse steps on Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. Daily events are scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. and include lunch.

The lineup is:

• Monday, April 15: With Pastor Paul Gibson and Harrodsburg Baptist Church.

• Tuesday, April 16: With Presiding Elder Kenneth Golphin of St. Peter’s AME and Pastor Louise Spencer of Wayman Chapel AME.

• Wednesday, April 17: With St. Andrew Catholic Church and Pastor Josh Snyder of Burgin Christian Church.

• Thursday, April 18: With Harrodsburg Community Church and Rev. Karen Hartsfield of Harrodsburg United Presbyterian Church.

• Friday, April 19: With Pastor Doug Wesley and Hopewell Baptist Church.

Father Peter Doddema of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church says Holy Week is an important part of Easter used to remember Christ’s sacrifice and to prepare for celebrating Easter.

“Some days during Holy Week hold a special significance that connects to the story of Jesus’ love. Palm Sunday tells of Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem for the Passover celebration. This day is typically celebrated by waving palm branches and with shouts of “Hosanna,” said Doddema. “Maundy Thursday (or Holy Thursday) is the day we remember Jesus’ last meal that he shared with his disciples. This meal is remembered, today, through the sacrament of communion (also known as the Last Supper or the Eucharist). This day also focuses on how Jesus was betrayed and arrested.”

Doddema said Good Friday centers on the cross and Christ’s sacrifice.

“It is there where Jesus died a death typically reserved for murderers and political enemies. This day serves as a reminder that Jesus died so that all people may be forgiven and experience a renewed relationship with God,” said Doddema. “Holy Week is a very important part of Easter.”

For more information, contact the Mercer County Ministerial Association at 734-3377.

