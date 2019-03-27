Harrodsburg Lowers Water And Sewer Tap Fees

Mayor Hopes Moves Will Spur New Construction

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg City Commission voted to lower water and sewer tap fees for commercial and residential development Monday night.

According to Mayor Art Freeman, the move is being made to spur new construction in Harrodsburg.

The commission voted to amend city ordinances to lower water and sewer tap fees for commercial properties from $1,082 for a three quarter inch water tap and 4-inch sewer tap to $650. The cost of a 10-inch water tap would drop from $7,119 to $5,600 plus time and materials while an 8-inch sewer tap would drop from $2,5344 to $1,500.

For residential development, the combined water and sewer tap fees is being dropped from $2,164 to $1,300. A four-plex would plunge from $8,656 to $4,000. Any service requiring a bore under the street will add $400 to the cost per bore or time and materials plus 20-percent, whichever is less.

The commission also voted to lower water and sewer tap charges and meter costs by a similar amount. The cost for a single family residence is being dropped from $2,164 to $1,300 while a four-plex would plunge from $8,656 for up to four taps to $4,000, with the cost for individual taps after the first two dropping from $1,082 to $250.

According to Mayor Freeman, the water and sewer tap fees were established years ago when the city was under sanction from the Division of Water concerning sewer connections.

In a prepared statement, Freeman said, “One of Harrodsburg’s greatest needs is growth.”

The mayor said the city needs to increase access to affordable housing by partnering with families, builders and developers. “By making our water and sewer tap more appealing, we can help create a more affordable environment for developing new building lots,” Freeman said. He called the lower tap fees an incentive for developers to complete existing subdivisions and “create new areas for development.”

In related news, the commission agreed to hire Terri Bradshaw, president and CEO of Kentucky Capital Development Corporation, who will meet with citizens, business owners and other stakeholders to develop an economic development plan. Bradshaw will be paid at $40 an hour for 10 hours a week starting Monday, April 1.

The next meeting of the Harrodsburg City Commission will be Monday, April 8, at 6 p.m. at city hall (208 South Main Street).

